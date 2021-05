Angels star Mike Trout out 6 to 8 weeks due to calf strain

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.

The Angels put Trout on the injured list Tuesday, a day after he made an early exit in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. Trout came up limping after running toward third on an inning-ending popup in the first.

Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Trout was in a lot of pain.

The three-time MVP is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, and was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.