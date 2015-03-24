Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Anaheim Ducks jump to 4-goal lead, hold off Dallas Stars 4-3 in playoff series opener

By | Associated Press
  • 74d9cd51-
    Image 1 of 2

    Anaheim Ducks' Mathieu Perreault, center, celebrates his goal near Dallas Stars' Vernon Fiddler during the first period in Game 1 of the first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (The Associated Press)

  • 2c6fec6d-
    Image 2 of 2

    Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 1 of the first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (The Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 32 saves to win his NHL playoff debut, and the Anaheim Ducks opened the postseason with a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Getzlaf and Mathieu Perreault scored in a dominant first period for the top-seeded Ducks, who began their playoff run on a dead sprint. Anaheim led 4-0 midway through the second period before Dallas got rolling in its first playoff game since 2008.

Captain Jamie Benn and Colton Sceviour had power-play goals, and Tyler Seguin scored with 6:07 left to trim the Ducks' lead to one. Anaheim hung on with a handful of big saves from Andersen, a 24-year-old Danish rookie.

Game 2 is Friday.