American Olympic medalist fires direct message at critics: 'They hate to see two woke b----es winning'

American figure skater Amber Glenn fired back at critics on Tuesday following her gold medal victory in the team event at the Winter Olympics.

Glenn, who said she was taking a social media break because of "hate" comments after criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration, returned to TikTok with photos of herself and Alysa Liu. She directed her caption at those who apparently came after her.

"They hate to see two woke b----es winning," Glenn wrote. "If ‘Woke’ means people who use their platforms to advocate for marginalized communities in the country that they are actively representing …… Then yeah sure?"

Glenn ripped the Trump administration in a pre-Olympics press conference last week, saying it had been a "hard time" for her and members of the LGBT community. It was one of a handful of political remarks U.S. athletes made in the lead-up to the Winter Games.

"It's been a hard time for the (LGBTQ) community overall in this administration," she said, via USA Today. "It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights. And now especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities, and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before, and because of that, it's made us a lot stronger."

Glenn added that the issue she was talking about was something she wasn’t going to be quiet about.

The backlash online was enough for her to log off for a few days.

"When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel," she wrote in a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories.

"I did anticipate this but I am disappointed by it. I will be limiting my time on social media for my own wellbeing for now but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in."