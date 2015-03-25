American names Brennan men's hoops coach

American University named Mike Brennan their new men's head basketball coach on Tuesday.

Brennan was an assistant coach at Georgetown for the last four seasons. Last season, the Hoyas finished 26-7 (15-5 Big East), winning a share of the Big East regular-season championship and was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to joining Georgetown, Brennan was an assistant coach for two seasons at American. During his tenure, the Eagles won back-to-back Patriot League titles and earned their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

"It's extremely exciting to be back at American University and to become head coach of the Eagles," said Brennan. "I'm so grateful to AU athletics director, Billy Walker, and the President of AU, Dr. (Neil) Kerwin, for this wonderful opportunity. I've been extremely fortunate to have worked at universities that share such strong values and whose athletic programs reflect those values. I am confident that our program will continue to attract great student-athletes, one that our players, students, supporters and alums can be proud of."

A former four-year starter at Princeton, Brennan helped the Tigers to two Ivy League championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 1991 and 1992. He later served as an assistant coach from 2001-2007.

"We welcome Mike Brennan back to the AU campus as our new men's basketball coach. He has achieved tremendous success as an assistant coach at prominent programs -- including Georgetown, Princeton, and AU -- and as a former student athlete at Princeton," said Kerwin. "His athletics experiences and academic values are a perfect match for AU and we look forward to a new era in AU men's basketball."