Aaron Judge, Ben Rice make rare history as Yankees duo blast homers in win over Rangers

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New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Ben Rice joined rare company in the team’s 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Rice hit a two-run home run in the third inning off Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter to give New York an early lead. Judge followed up behind him with a solo blast of his own. The dingers marked Judge’s 11th of the season and Rice’s 10th.

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The duo became the first pair of Yankees teammates since Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra to hit at least 10 home runs in the team’s first 29 games of the season. Mantle and Berra accomplished the feat in 1956.

Mantle went on to hit 52 home runs, leading MLB that year. Berra finished with 30.

"After he hit his, he said, `I'm not going to let Benny catch me,'" Rice said of Judge. "Just trying to keep him honest, keep him motivated."

Judge is hitting .252 with 11 RBI and has an OPS of 1.010. Rice is hitting .322 with 23 RBI and an OPS of 1.192.

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"Just consistent at-bat after consistent at-bat. Like it’s must-watch TV at this point," Judge said of Rice. "He's going to put something in play hard or he’s going to take his walk and pass the baton. It's just impressive to watch, and I get a front-row seat. ... And, makes my job easier when he does that."

Rice was asked if he could keep up with Judge – a three-time MVP – for the rest of the season. He said he was just enjoying the moment right now.

"Yeah, I don’t know how long this is going to last, but I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying it right now being this close," Rice said.

"It’s pretty cool. I definitely would not have anticipated something like that," he added. "But obviously the three names I’m surrounded with there are pretty big ones, so definitely very humbling."

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New York moved to 19-10 on the year. Texas fell to 14-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.