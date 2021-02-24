Alleah Taylor, ex-girlfriend of Chad Wheeler, recalls alleged vicious assault

Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of NFL lineman Chad Wheeler, recalled her January assault in an interview Tuesday.

Taylor told Q13 FOX she is still trying to figure out why this happened to her. Wheeler was arrested in Taylor’s assault and was hit with domestic violence charges after what he called a "manic episode."

"I try to figure out why this happened. Why he'd do this? Why so brutal? Just a lot of whys," Taylor said.

Taylor said the assault occurred on Jan. 22. She said he knew something was off because Wheeler, who had long hair while playing football, shaved his head. Taylor said that Wheeler "snapped into a dark place" and told her to "bow down" to her; when she refused, things escalated.

"He asked me to bow down and I asked him why, and I was backing up and he was getting closer and told me to bow down again, and I started crying because I realized he was serious and it scared me a lot," she told Q13 FOX.

"He sat on top of me and was strangling me with both hands and then put his hand over my mouth to try to cover my mouth and my nose, and he stuffed his fingers down my throat."

Taylor said she blacked out and when she regained consciousness he strangled her again. When she regained consciousness for a second time, she said Wheeler came over and was shocked that she was still alive.

"He was standing by the bed, by the door, and it was so chilling. He was like, ‘Wow, you're still alive?'" she recalled.

Taylor suffered horrific facial wounds as an immediate result of Wheeler’s alleged assault.

Wheeler was arrested but not before putting up a fight, TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents. Police reportedly described Wheeler as uncooperative, and a Taser that was deployed had "little to no effect." He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Taylor told "CBS This Morning" earlier this month that Wheeler should be in jail.