Alex Ovechkin scores career goal No 892 as he nears Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin moved to within three goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring mark as he netted his 892nd goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

It was the Capitals’ lone goal in their 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes. He nearly scored two in the game but was stopped at point-blank range by goalie Frederik Andersen in the second period. He ended up beating Andersen on a 5-on-3 power play later in the second.

"We have a pretty good chance in the second, first shift a breakaway," Ovechkin said. "And in this game, if you have a chance, you have to use it and I think all goalies play well tonight."

Ovechkin acknowledged the playoff atmosphere in Raleigh, North Carolina. In the third period, eight players were given game misconducts after multiple fights broke out.

"We understand there's a possibility to see them in the playoffs," Ovechkin said. "It was a playoff atmosphere out there."

Washington and Carolina are the two top teams in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have 105 points and the Hurricanes have 96.

"The GR8 Chase" is still on, at least for seven more games. Ovechkin could close out the record by the end of the weekend with a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night and then a road game against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals was once thought to be unbeatable but Ovechkin is set to defy the odds.

"(The record) feels like it's right there," Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. "He feels like he's still scoring every night. It’s been huge for us and awesome for him to see that he’s still doing it at this torrid pace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.