Buccaneers' Tom Brady tosses 5 TDs in victory over Falcons

Like a fine wine, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to get better with age.

In Tampa Bay’s Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the future Hall of Famer threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 48-25 victory over their NFC South rivals Sunday afternoon.

It was Tampa Bay’s 10th straight win, a franchise record. Brady also improved his personal record against the Falcons to 9-0. The Bucs have outscored the Falcons 124-62 over the last 10 quarters.

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes for a third straight game dating back to the Super Bowl. Brady and Gronkowski have now connected for 88 touchdowns in the regular season. They are only one TD behind Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for second place all-time.

Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison hold the record at 112 touchdown connections during their Hall of Fame careers.

Wide receiver Mike Evans had TD receptions of three yards and one yard, and fellow wideout Chris Godwin hauled in a 12-yard score with just nine minutes left to put the Buccaneers over 30 points for a ninth straight game.

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards intercepted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan twice in the fourth quarter and returned both for touchdowns, breaking the game open for Tampa Bay. Edwards scored on interception returns of 31 and 15 yards.

The Buccaneers travel next week to Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday. The following week, Brady returns to New England to face his former team, the Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.