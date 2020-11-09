Alabama's Trey Sanders has 'no timetable' to return after being injured in car crash, Nick Saban says

Alabama running back Trey Sanders will be out indefinitely as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash in Florida, coach Nick Saban said Monday.

Sanders, a redshirt freshman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was in stable condition, Saban said last week, according to Saturday Down South. He was taken to the hospital via life flight, according to WMBB-TV.

“We expect him to have a full recovery, but I do think that he is probably out indefinitely,” Saban told reporters Monday, according to ESPN. “There's no real timetable. He's going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff.”

Sanders is from Port St. Joe, Fla., and attended the IMG Academy before committing to Alabama. He received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury last season.

This season, he made appearances in games against Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He’s recorded 134 rushing yards on 30 carries. He has one catch for negative-2 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in his college career.

Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation. The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in college football, according to the latest Associated Press rankings.

The Crimson Tide were off last week but will face LSU next Saturday on the road.