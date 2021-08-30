Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama names starting quarterback ahead of 2021 opener

Bryce Young got very little playing time last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama will go with Bryce Young as the starting quarterback when the team opens its 2021 season against Miami at a neutral site in Atlanta.

Young was in the running to be the starting quarterback last season, but it was Mac Jones who ended up getting the nod and eventually led the Crimson Tide to a national championship. Nick Saban and Young hope to replicate last season with another national championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Bryce has done a nice job," Saban said Monday, via ESPN. "He's confident and accurate with the ball."

Not only is Young set to lead the No. 1 team in the nation, but he’s also backed financially by a string of supporters which has helped him earn nearly  $1 million in name, image and likeness deals.

"Certain positions, probably, enhance opportunities to create value, like quarterback, and our quarterback (Young) already has approached ungodly numbers — I'm not going to say what they are — and he hasn't even played yet. Hasn't even started," Saban said last month, via The Athletic.

"... It’s almost seven figures. And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet. But that's because of our brand," he added.

Young appeared in nine games last season. He had one touchdown pass and 156 passing yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama and Miami play on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_