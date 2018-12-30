Alabama defeats Oklahoma, sets up showdown with Clemson for college football championship
It will be the Crimson Tide against the Tigers next week in college football's National Championship game.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns as No. 1-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.
The high-scoring Sooners (12-2) reached the postseason despite a porous defense that was no match for Alabama's diverse attack, and the Crimson Tide led 28-0 after only 17 minutes.
Alabama (14-0) advanced to the national championship game for the fourth consecutive season and will play Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif., against familiar foe Clemson, which beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Clemson, ranked No. 2, and Alabama will face off in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and have split two title games.
Tagovailoa completed 24 of 27 passes, with scores to four receivers.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.