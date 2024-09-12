Al Michaels expresses affection for Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben amid criticism over canine's presence in booth

Earlier this month, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made it clear he would not tolerate any criticism of his beloved golden retriever, Ben.

The canine made an appearance in the broadcast booth during the pregame show ahead of the LSU-USC game Sept. 1. And some viewers voiced their displeasure seeing Ben stand between Herbstreit and his partner for the ESPN broadcast, Rece Davis.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who also provides commentary during Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts, pushed back against the negative comments regarding Ben.

But, as Herbstreit and Al Michaels open Week 2 of the NFL, Ben seems to have won over the legendary play-by-play broadcaster.

While Michaels is admittedly not a huge fan of dogs, the golden retriever appears to have captured the heart of the "Miracle on Ice" broadcaster.

Michaels recently told Sports Illustrated he has grown fond of the 10-year-old dog.

"You know what? I’m not an animal person," Michaels said. "Kirk brought him last year, and all of a sudden, I found myself in love with that dog. He’s a golden retriever. He’s beautifully behaved. Kirk is able to bring him around, and he doesn’t even have him on a leash."

He then recalled a time when he was with Herbstreit and Ben at a hotel. Michaels, also known for his aversion to vegetables, joked that he would rather "have a pet before" he consumed a vegetable.

"I find him to be hysterical. One time, Kirk and I were at a hotel. We’re walking out of an elevator, and the dog is walking with us. And the dog is leading the way around like four turns. It looked like a Grand Prix course to get to Kirk’s room, and he knew exactly where it was. The dog is smart.

"I’ve never had a pet in my life or a vegetable, but I’ll have a pet before I have a vegetable."

In August, Herbstreit revealed that Ben had been dealing with leukemia.

"Ben is always ready. We’ve had a tough offseason. I haven’t really told anybody this. He got diagnosed with leukemia and most recently had to have an operation where they had to take a couple of masses," Herbstreit said on "The Brett Boone Podcast" at the time.

"They had to open him up and took out his spleen, where there was a mass and then another mass on his intestine, which is a pretty big procedure when you’re 10 years old.

"I didn’t know if we were going to lose him or what. He did not respond favorably the first three or four days; wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t go to the bathroom. This was just probably 2½ weeks ago, and he’s slowly kind of coming out of that state and is back to taking walks and eating and wagging and starting to get back to his personality."

Herbstreit and Michaels are calling tonight's NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Herbstreit and Michaels are calling tonight's NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.