Nascar

Airplane linked to former NASCAR star Greg Biffle crashes in North Carolina

The crash occurred at Statesville Regional Airport

By Ashley Carnahan , Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

An airplane linked to former NASCAR star Greg Biffle crashed while landing at a North Carolina regional airport on Thursday morning.

The plane was identified as a Cessna C550 with the tail number N257BW, which is owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC, according to federal aviation records. The company is owned by Biffle. It crashed at Statesville Regional Airport.

A plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport

The scene shows a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, North Carolina. (WJZY-TV)

Fire seen at an airport after a plane crash

A massive fire is seen at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. (WJZY-TV)

Fire and black smoke at the site of a plane crash

The fire continued as emergency rushed to the scene of a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina. (WJZY-TV)

Iredell County Sheriff Grant Campbell said he could "confirm there were fatalities" in the crash. Officials didn’t identify who the deceased were or how many people were on board the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital the C550 crashed around 10:20 a.m. ET. FAA officials and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating, with the NTSB leading the probe.

An official with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the small jet crashed after it took off shortly after 10 a.m.

Greg Biffle looks on

NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle appears during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on March 20, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Video from the scene showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near the scattered wreckage from the plane.

Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams, according to the airport’s website.

Biffle, 55, drew significant praise last year when he used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and internet service to those who need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in parts of North Carolina. He even located a stranded family while flying due to their use of a mirror against the sun.

Biffle has two children, one with his current wife.

Greg Biffle looks on

NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle (44) talks to the press during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

