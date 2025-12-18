Airplane linked to former NASCAR star Greg Biffle crashes in North Carolina

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airplane linked to former NASCAR star Greg Biffle crashed while landing at a North Carolina regional airport on Thursday morning.

The plane was identified as a Cessna C550 with the tail number N257BW, which is owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC, according to federal aviation records. The company is owned by Biffle. It crashed at Statesville Regional Airport.

Iredell County Sheriff Grant Campbell said he could "confirm there were fatalities" in the crash. Officials didn’t identify who the deceased were or how many people were on board the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital the C550 crashed around 10:20 a.m. ET. FAA officials and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating, with the NTSB leading the probe.

An official with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the small jet crashed after it took off shortly after 10 a.m.

Video from the scene showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near the scattered wreckage from the plane.

Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams, according to the airport’s website.

Biffle, 55, drew significant praise last year when he used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and internet service to those who need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in parts of North Carolina. He even located a stranded family while flying due to their use of a mirror against the sun.

Biffle has two children, one with his current wife.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.