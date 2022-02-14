Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence, says he's innocent: 'I don't hit women'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and booked for felony domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports .

Peterson, who was removed from a flight after a dispute with his wife, fired back on Monday saying that he did nothing wrong. He admitted that he got into an argument with his wife, but he doesn’t believe he did anything to warrant an arrest.

"I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail," Peterson told Fox 26 . "They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California, we have to take you in.’ I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I’m just like, ‘Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally didn’t do anything.’

"It’s blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

Peterson said that a passenger on the plane brought more attention to the situation.

"Only thing I will say is it looks horrible because Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence," Peterson said. "I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it and God willing get the charges dropped and move on."

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, played in four games for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 NFL season. He has spent 17 seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints.