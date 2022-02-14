Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVI
Published

Rams' Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL during Super Bowl: report

Beckham tweeted after the game to thank everyone for their support

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Odell Beckham’s rollercoaster season took a turn for the worst on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams wideout exited the Super Bowl before halftime with a knee injury that, according to reports on Monday, is believed that he suffered a torn ACL. 

Sources told the NFL Network that Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury he sustained during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2020. 

BENGALS’ TYLER BOYD QUESTIONS LATE PENALTY PUSH AS NFL FANS RIP SUPER BOWL OFFICIATING 

Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The former Cleveland Brown wideout was running across the field when his knee buckled under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford on second down. He returned to the sidelines after halftime but was not dressed for the game.

Beckham tweeted after the game to thank everyone for their support. 

"Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me," his tweet read. "He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! I'm so grateful!"

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looked after by team trainers during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looked after by team trainers during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams in November. Prior to his split from the Browns, Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram that showed his son dominating the opposition, but quarterback Baker Mayfield was unable to find him. The video, which was posted on YouTube, featured plays from Week 3 to Week 6.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com