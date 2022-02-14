Rams' Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL during Super Bowl: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham’s rollercoaster season took a turn for the worst on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams wideout exited the Super Bowl before halftime with a knee injury that, according to reports on Monday, is believed that he suffered a torn ACL.

Sources told the NFL Network that Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury he sustained during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2020.

Beckham, who got the Rams on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than four minutes left in the half with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.

The former Cleveland Brown wideout was running across the field when his knee buckled under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford on second down. He returned to the sidelines after halftime but was not dressed for the game.

Beckham tweeted after the game to thank everyone for their support.

"Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me," his tweet read. "He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! I'm so grateful!"

