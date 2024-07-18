Abner Haynes, ex-Chiefs star running back, dead at 86

Abner Haynes, a former star running back who spent most of his career in the Kansas City Chiefs’ organization, has died, the team said Thursday. He was 86.

Haynes was selected in the American Football League and NFL Drafts in 1960 after a standout career at North Texas. He ended up playing for the Dallas Texans in his and their first season in the AFL and was with the team when they moved to Kansas City to become the Chiefs.

He also spent time with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets through the 1967 season.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. In the league’s first season in 1960, Abner earned Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and more importantly, he earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike.

"In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Guadalupe and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haynes was the UPI Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 1960 and earned All-Pro honors as he led the AFL with nine rushing touchdowns and 875 rushing yards. He led the AFL in rushing touchdowns in 1961 and 1962 as well.

Haynes was a Pro Bowler in 1961 and 1962 and again in 1964.

He gained notoriety in the AFL Championship Game in 1962 when he famously told a referee when choosing whether to kick or receive told the referee, "We’ll kick to the clock." The referee only heard "We’ll kick" and the Houston Oilers received the ball first.

Luckily for Haynes, and the Texans, Dallas won the game in two overtimes.

He finished his career with 4,630 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns.