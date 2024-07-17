Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears refused No. 1 pick Caleb Williams' odd contract request before rookie season

Williams wanted language that didn't allow the Bears to use the franchise tag on him

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Can Caleb Williams live up to expectations? | Speak

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles said that he expects "great things" from 1st-overall selection Caleb Williams. Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy discuss the expectations of Caleb Williams in his rookie season.

Chicago Bears No. 1 pick Caleb Williams signed his rookie deal ahead of his first training camp, but it appears he didn’t get everything he wanted as he transitions into the league. 

Williams had an unusual request for the Bears that he had wished to be in his contract: Chicago not to use the franchise tag on him upon the expiration of his deal, according to Pro Football Talk

The Bears declined Williams’ request, and he ultimately signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $39 million contract. 

Caleb Williams looks on field

Caleb Williams, #18 of the Chicago Bears, looks on during Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall on May 11, 2024, in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s not the craziest contract request from Williams and his camp, as several players, including Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott, have that language in their deal. However, no rookie has ever had that language in their first deal. 

And if the Bears had obliged, Williams would likely have created a storm of similar requests for the first-round picks to come in future NFL Drafts

Chicago will have the chance to pick up a fifth-year option on Williams, which only first-round picks can get. However, as of the current collective bargaining agreement, the Bears can franchise tag Williams twice before needing a new contract to keep him on board. 

With quarterbacks, it’s very rare for teams to use the franchise tag that much, considering how important the position is. 

As the No. 1 overall pick, GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the organization hope it’s an easy call to dish out a lucrative, long-term extension to Williams after his first few years running the Bears’ offense.  

Caleb Williams OTAs

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron of the Chicago Bears talks with Caleb Williams, #18, during the Chicago Bears' Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall on May 10, 2024, in Lake Forest, Illinois.   (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Poles has put the right pieces around Williams on paper to give him success early in his career, including veteran receiver Keenan Allen to go with D.J. Moore, tight end Cole Kmet and new running back D’Andre Swift. 

Williams has exuded confidence since he was chosen first overall by Chicago, and he’s been working with his new teammates throughout the offseason training program ahead of what will be a closely watched training camp. 

It’s not just because Williams’ expectations are so high that many eyes will be watching his performance in practice and preseason games, but HBO’s "Hard Knocks" will be capturing every moment during training camp with the Bears as well. 

Cameras or not, the spotlight is very bright as it shines on Williams, the USC product Bears fans hope is their savior at quarterback now and for many years to come. 

Caleb Williams runs on field

Caleb Williams, #18 of the Chicago Bears, looks on during Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall on May 11, 2024, in Lake Forest, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If he proves to be that player, he won’t need to worry about the franchise tag – just what his new extension will look like in a few years. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.