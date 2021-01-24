Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady have embraced cold-weather games with NFC Championship set to be frigid

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady might be feeling the heat from oncoming defenders during the NFC Championship but there’s at least one thing that won’t give them worries – the frigid temperatures.

The temperature at Lambeau Field is expected to be below freezing when the team kickoff at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday evening. But Rogers and Brady have both made a career of dealing with the cold temperatures and succeeding.

FOX6 Milwaukee pointed out that Rodgers and Brady’s numbers have been comparable in below-freezing temperatures since 2009.

In 42 games, Rodgers has averaged 265 passing yards, one turnover and has won 87% of his games. Brady on the other hand has averaged 270 passing yards, one turnover and has won 86% of his games in 30 appearances in freezing cold temperatures. He played for the New England Patriots for so many years and went through epic games in the cold.

Brady, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was asked after the divisional-round win about playing in the cold.

"You’ve just gotta have some mental toughness and wear some warm clothes and be ready to go," he said, via Masslive.com. "It’s chilly, man. That’s January football in the Northeast, Midwest. We’ll be prepared."

While it might not be as cold as some predicted, Green Bay is still set for a 27-degree night. Lambeau Field also saw some flurries come down hours before game time.

Lambeau Field last hosted the NFC Championship during the 2007 season. The temps reached -1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.