New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers still has 'a lot of juice left in the tank,' NFL legend Brett Favre says

Rodgers had a tumultuous 2024 with the Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL fans will be watching closely this offseason what Aaron Rodgers decides to do with the next step in his career – will he pursue another year in the league or call it quits?

Rodgers had a tumultuous two years with the New York Jets, playing only one full season and throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. The team was 5-12 on the year. If he chooses to play again, Rodgers would be 42 years old come next December.

Brett Favre in 2018

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Sept. 8, 2018. (Chuck Cook-USA Today Sports)

Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor with the Green Bay Packers, told TMZ Sports in a recent interview he thinks there’s still some juice left in the 10-time Pro Bowler.

"I think I'm right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank," he said.  ""... I just think he still can play. You saw it this last game. You go, 'Well, where's that been?' 

"That's the Aaron Rodgers we know. He's making all the throws, guys are responding to him, love playing with him. Where's that been all year?"

Favre admitted he was "wrong" about how he thought Rodgers would have fared with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (IMAGN)

"If there's any little inkling in him that wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level, then I would say do it," he added.

Rodgers showed glimmers of what he could bring to the table, but the lack of consistency ultimately plagued the offense.

On top of that, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in the middle of the season.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field with wide receiver Davante Adams after the Miami Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Jan. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Both the Jets and Rodgers have a ton of decisions to weigh in the next couple of days and weeks.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

