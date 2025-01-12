Super Bowl champ's son delivers brutal knockout in lacrosse fight

The National Lacrosse League can put together an NHL-style brawl every once in a while and Friday night two players dropped the gloves and threw fists during a game.

Toronto Rock defender Elijah Gash went punch-for-punch with Buffalo Bandits defender Zack Belter in the third quarter. Belter came after Gash following a big hit from the Rock star. It was full tilt after that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gash gained the upper hand as they both dropped their gloves. He connected with a right hand and dropped Belter to the mat.

Gash is the son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash. The ex-NFL star won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000.

He played in the league from 1992 to 2003 with the Ravens, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

DERRICK HENRY, RAVENS RUN WILD FOR WIN OVER STEELERS IN NFL PLAYOFFS

Toronto led at that point, but Buffalo won the game 15-13.

"Great teams find a way to win at the end of the day," Buffalo’s Dhane Smith said, via the team’s website. "We’re a great team, and they’re trying to find out their identity.

"At the end of the day, we need to win games like that, and we were able to do that tonight, so we have to look forward to Philadelphia now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bandits are 4-0 to start the year and the Rock are 0-5.