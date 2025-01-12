Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champ's son delivers brutal knockout in lacrosse fight

Toronto Rock's Elijah Gash fought the Buffalo Bandits' Zack Belter

The National Lacrosse League can put together an NHL-style brawl every once in a while and Friday night two players dropped the gloves and threw fists during a game.

Toronto Rock defender Elijah Gash went punch-for-punch with Buffalo Bandits defender Zack Belter in the third quarter. Belter came after Gash following a big hit from the Rock star. It was full tilt after that.

The Toronto Rock logo

An up-close look at the Toronto Rock logo. (B. White/WireImage)

Gash gained the upper hand as they both dropped their gloves. He connected with a right hand and dropped Belter to the mat.

Gash is the son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash. The ex-NFL star won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. 

He played in the league from 1992 to 2003 with the Ravens, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Toronto led at that point, but Buffalo won the game 15-13.

Sam Gash with the Lions

Lions running back coach Sam Gash during mini camp in Detroit, June 12, 2012. (Andrew Weber-USA Today Sports)

Sam Gash with the Bills

Buffalo Bills' Sam Gash is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Brian Simmons in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

"Great teams find a way to win at the end of the day," Buffalo’s Dhane Smith said, via the team’s website. "We’re a great team, and they’re trying to find out their identity. 

"At the end of the day, we need to win games like that, and we were able to do that tonight, so we have to look forward to Philadelphia now."

The Bandits are 4-0 to start the year and the Rock are 0-5.

