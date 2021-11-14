Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson return to field with snowy conditions in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are returning to their respective teams Sunday and are being welcomed back with some wicked weather in Green Bay.

An Alberta Clipper system rumbled through the Great Lakers region and appeared to be hitting Lambeau Field pretty had as the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks prepared for their matchup.

The Packers’ Twitter account showed the "Frozen Tundra" at its peak.

According to Fox Weather, parts of Wisconsin through Michigan could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Rodgers will be making his first start since testing positive for the coronavirus after a win over the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28. He missed 10 days, including last week's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs, because he is unvaccinated and was in the NFL's COVID protocol. Rodgers created a firestorm with his stance on COVID vaccines. The Packers lost last week when they started second-year quarterback Jordan Love against the Chiefs.

Wilson is making his first start in about a month after he went down with a finger injury. He needed a pin inserted into his hand. Seattle sputtered in his absence. The team lost the game he was injured in followed by two more after that. Two weeks ago, the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams could use a win to help their playoff standing.