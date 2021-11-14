Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson return to field with snowy conditions in Green Bay

A clipper system brought snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are returning to their respective teams Sunday and are being welcomed back with some wicked weather in Green Bay.

An Alberta Clipper system rumbled through the Great Lakers region and appeared to be hitting Lambeau Field pretty had as the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks prepared for their matchup.

The Packers’ Twitter account showed the "Frozen Tundra" at its peak.

According to Fox Weather, parts of Wisconsin through Michigan could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Rodgers will be making his first start since testing positive for the coronavirus after a win over the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28. He missed 10 days, including last week's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs, because he is unvaccinated and was in the NFL's COVID protocol. Rodgers created a firestorm with his stance on COVID vaccines. The Packers lost last week when they started second-year quarterback Jordan Love against the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AARON RODGERS OFF COVID-19 LIST, SET TO START FOR PACKERS SUNDAY

Wilson is making his first start in about a month after he went down with a finger injury. He needed a pin inserted into his hand. Seattle sputtered in his absence. The team lost the game he was injured in followed by two more after that. Two weeks ago, the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson points upward before the start of the first half against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson points upward before the start of the first half against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Both teams could use a win to help their playoff standing.

