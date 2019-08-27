Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott encourages fans to boo Jimmy Butler when he returns

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott had a simple request for fans when the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler come into town during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Scott appeared on 94 WIP in Philadelphia and said that while he and Butler are still friends, he expects Sixers fans to boo Butler when he returns to the city as a member of the Heat.

“When he does come to Philly, y'all better boo the s—t out of him,” Scott said. “Believe that, you have to. You have to do that and I'm gonna boo with y'all.”

Butler, who was traded to the 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, left Philadelphia for greener pastures when he signed with the Heat in the summer. Butler and Miami agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal, which makes him the new face of the team.

In 55 games with Philadelphia, Butler recorded 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He helped the 76ers make it as far as the Eastern Conference Playoffs but lost to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers and Heat play each other four times during the season. The matchups in Philadelphia are on Nov. 23 and Dec. 18.