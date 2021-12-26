49ers' John Lynch admits to 'accidentally and unknowingly' liking negative Jimmy Garoppolo tweet

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch raised eyebrows for "liking" a negative tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo days after the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

One 49ers fan caught the apparent "like." The tweet in question said, "Leave Jimmy in Nashville."

Lynch addressed the "like" in a tweet of his own Friday.

"Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone," Lynch wrote.

Garoppolo’s starting role with San Francisco has been in question ever since the team decided to trade up and select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Over the course of the season, Lance has gotten time on the field in certain packages and while Garoppolo was injured. Lance hasn’t thrown a pass since Week 5 but made an appearance for five snaps Week 11.

Garoppolo has gotten the 49ers in the hunt for a playoff spot, throwing for 3,494 yards and 19 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions.

San Francisco lost by three points to the Titans Thursday. The Niners have two games left the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.