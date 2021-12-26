Cowboys' Amari Cooper hoping to get chance to jolt offense: 'We’re not really as explosive as we should be'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper wants the ball more.

While the Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak, Cooper expressed his frustration with the offensive struggles the team has been dealing with. He said he thinks he could help the offense if he had the opportunity to get the ball more.

The veteran receiver has only been targeted nine times during the streak. He hasn’t had more than 60 yards receiving since Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. He had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

"I’ve got to be honest, it actually does. Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that," Cooper told 105.3 The Fan when asked whether he was upset about the offense even while the team is winning.

"We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers to touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me. I think I can do more in the red zone if I get the targets. I think I can do more on third downs if I get the targets. To help the offense be where we need to be, I definitely think I can help change that, for sure."

Cooper later added in an interview after practice he was still going to "stay ready" when his number is called. He understands how talented the offensive unit is and that there was "only one ball."

Dak Prescott added that he understood where Cooper was coming from.

"You want to get the ball to him. You’d much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to," Prescott said, via the team’s website.

"Yeah, it’s a balance. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you’re talking about the receivers — not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them, and you’ve got two great backs."

Dallas is set to take on Washington Sunday night.