The reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers have created a stockpile of compensatory draft picks over the past few years.

The Niners along with the Los Angeles Rams were awarded five additional draft selections earlier this month, which is tied for the most in the NFL this year. But, the 49ers have learned that some of ther additional draft picks have been downgraded or revoked.

On Monday, the league announced that team will forfeit one of its 2025 draft picks. This year's fourth round pick will drop from No. 131 to 135. The punishment stems from some administrative payroll accounting errors, the league's announcement.

The error occurred at the end of the 2022 league year.

"This action resulted from a league review that found administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year that resulted in a misreporting of the club's cumulative player compensation. The NFL determined that the club would have remained under the salary cap at all times regardless of the error and there was no intent to circumvent the cap," the statement from the NFL read.

The 49ers took responsibility for the errors and accepted the league's punishment.

"We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error. At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the League or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake."

The Niners did retain a total of 10 picks for next month's draft. After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco holds the 31st overall selection in the 2024 draft. The Niners also have three picks in the fourth round.