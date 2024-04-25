2024 NFL Draft: Where did top 3 wide receivers land?

The top three receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class have found their new homes in the pros.

Let's take a look at where these pass-catching studs have gone.

MARVIN HARRISON JR: ARIZONA CARDINALS (NO. 4 OVERALL)

With the Cardinals 100% behind quarterback Kyler Murray, there was no question they needed a wide receiver, and they got a top target for their signal-caller.

Arizona lost Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rondale Moore this offseason, so Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., should slot right in.

A two-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year at Ohio State, Harrison could be the Cardinals' next Larry Fitzgerald or DeAndre Hopkins.

After a pedestrian freshman season in 2021, Harrison exploded in 2022 with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He backed that up in his junior season with 1,211 yards on 67 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

NFL Network suggested Harrison resembles Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb with his exceptional hands, crisp route running and ability to play at any receiver position.

Harrison has a lot to live up to considering his father’s illustrious career, but there is no doubt he is a first-round talent.

MALIK NABERS: NEW YORK GIANTS (NO. 6)

Instead of GM Joe Schoen selecting his own quarterback, he decided to get help for Daniel Jones, who is coming off an ACL injury in a disappointing season after getting a four-year contract extension.

The Giants haven’t had a true No. 1 wide receiver in some time, but it could easily be Nabers this season.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is with the Washington Commanders after going No. 2 overall, might have won the Heisman Trophy last season. But he wouldn’t have done so without Nabers, who had 1,569 yards on 89 catches with 14 touchdowns in his only All-American season during his three years with the Tigers.

Nabers, at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, is yet another LSU receiver who is explosive, technical and reliable.

Nabers crushed defenders in the SEC on all three levels, using his change of speed, tight route running and sticky hands to wreak havoc all over defenses.

NFL Network compared Nabers to another LSU star, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

ROME ODUNZE: CHICAGO BEARS (NO. 9)

GM Ryan Pole is cooking in the first round, landing Caleb Williams, the new face of the franchise at quarterback, with the first overall pick. And he quickly got another weapon.

Odunze joins Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore in a loaded wide receiver corps, and running back D'Andre Swift signed with Chicago this offseason. At tight end, Cole Kmet is as reliable as they come.

A high-octane Washington offense showed Michael Penix Jr. consistently finding his top target, Odunze, whenever he needed a big play.

Odunze had a whopping 92 catches for 1,640 yards with 13 touchdowns last season, when the Huskies made a national championship run but fell to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Las Vegas native ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 39-inch vertical.

Odunze also has a knack for tracking the ball over both shoulders and making catches with defenders hounding him, which will happen in the NFL.

