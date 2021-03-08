2021 Mid-American Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2021 Mid-American Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 13. The tournament will take place in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

There will be a limited number of fans in attendance for the tournament. Masks and face coverings will be mandatory.

Here is the MAC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 10 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Bowling Green vs. (8) Eastern Michigan

(4) Buffalo vs. (5) Kent State

(2) Central Michigan vs. (7) Northern Illinois

(3) Ohio vs. (6) Ball State

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green: Fleming helped Bowling Green to the top seed in the MAC tournament this year. Fleming is averaging 16.9 points per game this season.

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan: Kelly finished the regular season in the top three in scoring. She is averaging 23.4 points and 4 assists per game this season.

Cierra Hooks, Ohio: Hooks led the conference in scoring during the regular season. She is averaging 26.1 points per game.

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo: Fair was in second in scoring when the regular season ended. She is averaging 24.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Nila Blackford, Kent State: Blackford led the Golden Flashes with 15.6 points per game this season. She averaged 10.2 rebounds as well. She’s one of a handful of players who finished the regular season with a double-double.