2021 Big West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin March 9 and run through March 13. Nine of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament. Each of the games will be played at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

There will be no spectators in the stands for the tournament.

Here’s the Big West schedule:

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

(8) UC Riverside vs. (9) Cal State Fullerton

MARCH 10 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) UC Davis vs. TBD

(4) CSU Bakersfield vs. (5) Hawaii

(2) UC Irvine vs. (7) UC Santa Barbara

(3) Long Beach State vs. (6) Cal Poly

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Cierra Hall, UC Davis: Hall was named the conference player of the year after helping the Aggies to a regular-season conference title. She is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.

Kayla Williams, UC Irvine: Williams was named the Freshman of the Year. She is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Justina King, Long Beach State: King was a First Team All-Conference after a solid season with Long Beach State. She is averaging 13.7 points per game.

Jayden Eggleston, CSU Bakersfield: Eggleston was named Second Team All-Conference this season. She averaged 12.6 points per game

Amy Atwell, Hawaii: Atwell tied with Eggleston in scoring with 12.6 points per game. She was also on the Big West’s Second Team all-conference.