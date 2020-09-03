2020 Tour Championship: What to know about the event

The Tour Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour season and 2020’s edition, which was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, will start Sept. 4.

The event was established in 1987 with the tour’s top 30 money winners qualifying for the tournament. But in 2007, the event became the final tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs with eligibility determined by FedEx Cup points standings.

The Tour Championship also has a different scoring system than other tournaments. According to PGATour.com, the system was created in 2018 to ensure that the points leader will be the golfer holding the FedEx Cup trophy at the end of the event.

Golfers will start the opening round with scores between 10-under to even par. The points leader gets to begin the event 10-under par with the second-place golfer starting at 9-under.

Dustin Johnson is the points leader going into the event. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Collin Morikawa round out the top five on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Phil Mickelson are the only golfers to have won the event multiple times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what else you need to know about the tournament.

WHERE: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

WHEN: Sept. 4 - Sept. 7

TV: NBC, GOLF Channel

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: RORY MCILROY

Rory McIlroy picked up his second Tour Championship win in 2019. He finished 11-under par and four strokes up on Xander Schauffele.

2018: TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods won his third Tour Championship – the most by any golfer – in 2018. He finished two strokes up on Billy Horschel.

2017: XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Xander Schauffele burst onto the scene in 2017 winning the last event of the season. He held off Justin Thomas by a stroke.

2016: RORY MCILROY

McIlroy picked up his first Tour Championship victory finished 12-under par. He won in a playoff over Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore.

2015: JORDAN SPIETH

Jordan Spieth capped off a great 2015 with a win at the Tour Championship. He was 9-under par and finished four strokes ahead of Danny Lee, Justin Rose, and Henrik Stenson.