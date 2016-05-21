106-year-old fan watches Hibernian win their first Scottish Cup in 114 years

Imagine being 106 years old and having never seen your team win a coveted title.

That was the case for Sam Martinez, who went to his first match in 1945 and had been to 10 Scottish Cup finals, including seven featuring his beloved Hibernian, but had never seen Hibs win the competition.

That's because Hibernian hadn't won the Scottish Cup in 114 years. But that all changed on Saturday.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Hibernian found themselves level at 2-2 with Rangers and looking like they were on their way to extra time. That's when David Gray came flying in with a last-gasp header that found the back of the net and delivered Hibs that elusive Scottish Cup.

Hibernian were finally Scottish Cup champions. And Martinez was there to see it. His carer, James Lawrie, was able to get a pair of tickets and a local taxi company got the two to the match.

Prior to the match, Martinez told The Daily Record, "I hope for the best. I've been very disappointed in all the cups they have played, but I'm still hoping it could happen.

"I've been following Hibs for quite a while but they just can't give me this cup yet."

It takes serious faith to hold out hope after 106 years, but Martinez did, and Hibernian gave him that cup.

