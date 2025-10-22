Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

10-year-old chess prodigy defeats grandmaster in 'near-perfect game'

Bodhana Sivanandan made history this summer as youngest female to beat a grandmaster

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old chess prodigy from London, made headlines over the summer after she became the youngest female chess player to defeat a grandmaster. This week, Sivanandan reached another important milestone in her young career.

The young talent, known as the "girl wonder," defeated former women’s world champion and grandmaster Mariya Muzychuk in the first round of the European Chess Club Cup, hosted in Greece on Sunday.

Bodhana Sivanandan chess match

Bodhana Sivanandan, 9, competes in the second round of the Delancey UK Chess Challenge Terafinal in Woodstock, Great Britain, Oct. 12, 2024. (REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

Experts called the stunning victory a "near-perfect game," The Times reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Grandmaster David Howell took to social media to commend Sivanandan for her "incredible win."

"It’s not every day a 10-year-old defeats a [grandmaster] (and former world champion) in such style," his post on X read.

Sivanandan seemed quite pleased with her win, but told The Times she’s looking for more victories.

Bodhana Sivanandan competes in the British Chess Championships

Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old chess prodigy, competes in the British Chess Championships at St. George's Hall on Aug. 7, 2025, in Liverpool, England.  (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

CHESS PRODIGY, 10, MAKES HISTORY AFTER DEFEATING 60-YEAR-OLD GRANDMASTER

"I’m happy to win, but hopefully I do even better in the future games … This will inspire me to keep doing better and trying harder to win more games," she said.

Sivanandan made history this summer when she defeated Grandmaster Peter Wells, 60, in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in August. According to the International Chess Federation, Sivanandan set the record previously held by American Carissa Yip, who set the record in 2019 at 10 years, 11 months and 20 days old.

Bodhana Sivanandan competes in the British Chess Championships

Bodhana Sivanandan, center, a 10-year-old chess prodigy, competes in the British Chess Championships at St. George's Hall on Aug. 7, 2025, in Liverpool, England.  (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sivanandan was 10 years, five months, and three days old when she defeated Wells.

She has made a name for herself since first picking up the game during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was just 5 years old.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue