Tennessee candidate blasts Dem opponent’s ‘unacceptable’ tweets calling to dissolve Nashville police

Matt Van Epps tells 'Fox & Friends First' Aftyn Behn's rhetoric should disqualify her from Congress

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Tennessee Democrat candidate called out for 'disqualifying' stance on policing Video

Tennessee Democrat candidate called out for 'disqualifying' stance on policing

Congressional candidate Matt Van Epps joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his special election in Tennessee against opponent Aftyn Behn, who has received criticism for her stance on defunding the police.

A Democratic congressional candidate in Tennessee is facing backlash over past posts calling to dissolve the Nashville Police Department, with her GOP opponent urging voters to "stand with law enforcement."

The controversy erupted before Tennessee’s Dec. 2 special election, where Democrats have poured more than $1 million into the race to support candidate Aftyn Behn against Republican nominee Matt Van Epps. Behn’s deleted tweets from 2020 have resurfaced as a key talking point in the final stretch.

"It’s unacceptable and disqualifying," Van Epps said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Democratic congressional candidate Aftyn Behn speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee State Rep. Aftyn Behn, a Democratic congressional candidate, attends a campaign event during the special election for Tennessee’s 7th District in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 13. (George Walker IV/AP Photos)

"My opponent harasses and bullies ICE and the Tennessee Highway Patrol as a sitting state legislator, which is unacceptable. We are just the opposite of that," he added.

TENNESSEE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE CAUGHT SAYING 'I HATE NASHVILLE' AND 'COUNTRY MUSIC' IN RESURFACED CLIP

Behn’s posts have since been deleted. Two tweets from June 3, 2020, read, "Good morning, especially to the 54% of Americans that believe burning down a police station is justified," and, "Where’s the proposal that dissolves @MNPDNashville?"

During an interview on MS NOW, Behn refused to clarify her current stance on law enforcement and the posts, telling "The Weekend" host Catherine Rampell, "I’m not [going to] engage in cable news talking points."

Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps hugs a supporter during a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps hugs a supporter during a campaign event for the Tennessee 7th District special election in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 12. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

Behn is a Democratic state representative running against Van Epps to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Both candidates are looking to replace former GOP Rep. Mark Green, who resigned from Congress earlier this year to take a job in the private sector.

DEM HOUSE HOPEFUL EXPOSED AS FAR-LEFT ACTIVIST PUSHING TO ABOLISH POLICE WEEKS BEFORE SPECIAL ELECTION

Van Epps, a West Point graduate and combat veteran, has labeled Behn as being too far left for the state and positioned himself as a conservative focused on traditional values.

"We cannot have a radical in office here, and that’s who my opponent is," Van Epps said.

"There are things that are not right for Tennessee, not right for America, and we need folks to stand with us to drive America First forward."

Democrats have contributed more than $1 million into the effort to flip the red seat to blue. Meanwhile, MAGA Inc., the political group that backed President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, has launched ads supporting Van Epps. Trump endorsed Van Epps before his special election primary earlier this year.

Democratic congressional hopeful confronted on past social media posts in support of defunding the police Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

