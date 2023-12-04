Ree Drummond's Buffalo Chicken Meatballs and Peppery Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

30 minutes

Makes about 32 meatballs

1 pound ground chicken

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons finely diced celery

1 green onion, sliced

1/3 cup plain breadcrumbs

1 large egg

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon

Louisiana-style hot sauce (such as Frank’s RedHot)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter

For serving

Celery sticks and leaves

Carrot sticks

Crumbled blue cheese

Peppery Ranch Dressing (see below) or your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the ground chicken, garlic, celery, green onion, and breadcrumbs. Crack in the egg, add 1 tablespoon of the hot sauce, along with the salt and pepper, and stir until everything is combined.

3. Using a tablespoon or small scoop, drop portions of the mixture on the prepared sheet pan.

4. Bake the meatballs until they’re cooked through and browned around the edges, about 15 minutes.

5. For the sauce, combine the butter and remaining 3/4 cup hot sauce in a deep skillet over medium heat. Heat the mixture until it’s just starting to bubble, then turn off the heat. Scrape the baked meatballs into the sauce and toss until they’re totally coated.

6. Transfer the meatballs to a platter and pour any extra pan sauce on top. Serve with celery, carrots, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing. Garnish with celery leaves. Have toothpicks nearby!

Variations

• Serve with softened tortillas to make wraps.

• Serve as an entrée with a side salad.

• Cut the meatballs in half and place them on top of pizza before baking.

• Make a Buffalo chicken meatball sub!

Peppery Ranch Dressing

12 minutes

Makes 2 cups

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 garlic clove, peeled

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

1 tablespoon tricolor peppercorns, crushed

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of hot sauce

Pinch of kosher salt

¼ to ½ cup buttermilk (as needed for the desired consistency)

1. In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sour cream. Press or finely mince the garlic and add it to the bowl. Sprinkle in the herbs and add the Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt, the crushed peppercorns, and the ground black pepper. Then add 1/4 cup of the buttermilk and stir until everything is combined. Add the remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk if you like a slightly thinner consistency. Taste and adjust the seasonings (the garlic flavor will deepen as it sits in the fridge!).

2. Transfer the dressing to a mason jar and keep in the fridge for up to 10 days.

What to Do with It

• Serve on an iceberg wedge (or any salad!).

• Use as a dip for carrots and celery.

• Serve with Buffalo wings.

• Use as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets, fries, or pizza!

From THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY! by Ree Drummond. Copyright © 2023 by Ree Drummond. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.