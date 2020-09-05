Myron Mixon’s The Triple B: Bacon Butter Burger

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground meat (either 70/30 or 80/20)

2 sticks cold salted butter, cut into small pieces

8 thin slices of bacon, fried and crumbled

Myron Mixon Original Rub

DIRECTIONS:

1. On a clean surface, layout all of the ground meat and flatten into one even layer.

2. Evenly place butter and bacon crumbles on half of the flattened ground beef then fold the other half over. You now have the butter and bacon in between two layer of ground beef.

3. Form your patties. I like ‘em big because 70/30 and 80/20 has a lot of fat, which you need for a good burger, but they will shrink when cooked.

4. Season both sides with rub.

5. Get a grill hot.

6. Put burgers on grill. Flip after 2-3 minutes, but not mess with the burgers too much. Cook until internal temp is 145°F for medium rare or 160°F for medium.

Serves 4