First day of summer deals to start the season off right

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering BOGO entrees all day.

Dairy Queen is giving away free small regular and dipped cones with any purchase.

Smoothie King is giving you free 20-ounce smoothie when you use their Healthy Rewards app with any purchase.

Dunkin’ is offering rewards members triple points on medium or large iced and frozen beverages through Sunday.

Jamba is honoring Smoothie Day and the first day of summer with free small smoothies between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Auntie Anne’s is debuting their Strawberry Lemonade Frost.

Red Mango has half-price smoothies all day.

Carls Jr. chain is offering a daily Happy Hour between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wendy’s Berry Burst Chicken Salad is free through their app with any purchase.

Boston Market is offering a “throwdown” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring in a sandwich from home or a competitor and they’ll give you one for free.

Pizza Hut’s new flash sale gets you a large pizza for $5.99

Bojangles is offering a 32-ounce cup of Legendary Ice Tea for $1 through late July.