'Better Angels' by Sadie Keller and Michael McCaul

From the publisher: How can you take the worst thing that ever happened to you… and use it to make thousands of children happy? Sadie Keller did just that.

Told in her own words, this girl’s inspiring story will stir the soul of anyone who wants to find hope in humanity. Diagnosed with cancer at age seven, Sadie sneaked into her mother’s closet and filmed an instructional video to help kids like her. It became a viral sensation. Worried about whether Santa could deliver toys to all the kids in her hospital, she started a toy drive. It became a movement that turned into a foundation and a national year-round program that has collected tens of thousands of toys for kids battling cancer. Along the way Sadie met hundreds of cancer kids… and ended up having to say goodbye to some of her closest friends. To help save other children, Sadie teamed up with Congressman Michael McCaul. She became a star lobbyist, helping get a law passed that directed billions of dollars of research aimed at sparking next-level cures for childhood cancer. And she did it all by finding angels—friends, family, strangers, and some of the most powerful people in the world. Better Angels is a heartbreaking yet heartwarming tale of what it’s like to face the possibility of death at a young age and how to turn it into a life-giving opportunity. It can serve as a user’s manual for anyone who wants to change the world… by seeking and sparking love from the countless people who can help make it happen.