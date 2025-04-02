Allergy-proof your home with these 10 vacuum cleaners

Spring is an exciting season. The weather is getting warmer, flowers are blooming and you can finally spend some much-needed time outdoors. However, for many allergy sufferers, this time of year can be a double-edged sword.

The influx of pollen in the air can trigger sneezing, itchy eyes and a host of other uncomfortable symptoms that make enjoying the season a challenge. Pet owners also often find themselves battling another allergen: pet hair.

Fortunately, modern technology offers a solution to these seasonal woes. Vacuum cleaners designed specifically for allergy sufferers can significantly reduce the presence of allergens in your home, providing relief and allowing you to breathe easier.

Original price: $279.99

The Kenmore 400 series vacuum is a lightweight, swivel steering vacuum with a triple HEPA filter system. The two-motor system delivers extra-strong suction strength on any surface, and the wand extends up to 9.5 feet, so you don’t miss any nook or cranny. This particular Kenmore vacuum has a bagged system that traps dirt and pet hair, helping to eliminate all allergens.

Original price: $429.99

Shark vacuums are popular for a reason, and the Shark PowerDetect proves why. It’s an advanced cordless vacuum that’s designed to pick up more hair and dirt than other models. You can easily reach edges and corners and trap all allergens on carpet and wood floors. Where most cordless vacuums fail is in their runtime, but the Shark PowerDetect runs up to 70 minutes on a full charge, so you can tackle your whole house.

Can’t stand the thought of vacuuming every week? A Roomba Plus 405 is the right option for your needs. Roombas vacuum on their own, and the Roomba Plus 405 also mops your floors as well. A Roomba is especially helpful for households with pets, since it automatically senses when your floors need to be vacuumed, or you can set a daily timer.

A Dyson V15 is a dream for anyone who suffers from household allergies. The vacuum adapts to each type of flooring or carpet in your home, boosting the power when needed. The LCD screen shows the total picked-up particles and displays the power mode and runtime left, so you can better control your vacuuming experience.

This stick vacuum is extremely lightweight and transitions into a handheld vacuum, ideal for stairs, couches and other harder-to-reach areas. The hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair without getting tangled.

Original price: $199.99

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL is a powerful, lightweight vacuum that deep cleans carpets while still being gentle on hardwood floors. This budget-friendly Shark vacuum has an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dust and other allergens, helping you breathe better. The vacuum is extra-large while still being lightweight, and the lift-away feature makes it easier to reach everything.

Original price: $1,369

When you want a high-tech vacuum, the Miele Complete C3 fits the bill. It’s a bagged vacuum with a lifetime HEPA filter that’ll suck up even the smallest dust mites and allergens. Included with the vacuum are all the accessories needed to clean your entire home, including a dusting brush, upholstery nozzle, crevice nozzle and an integrated storage compartment.

Miele’s Complete C3 comes with a foot switch, so you don’t need to constantly bend over to turn the vacuum on and off. Miele is a quiet vacuum that works on all flooring and carpet types.

Original price: $199.99

A Levoit cordless vacuum is an affordable daily cleaner that provides 50 minutes of power on one charge. There’s an included pet tool that specifically cleans up pet hair and helps you get to hard-to-reach areas. There are three LED lights built in that help you see dust, and the lightweight and flexible handle lets you reach every area of your home.

Original price: $499.99

Homeowners with larger homes need a vacuum that can tackle big messes. The Dyson Ball Animal 3 is up to the challenge. The specialized pet tool helps you groom your pets, eliminating hair before it ever reaches the floor. The tangle-free turbine tool removes pet hair from your furniture.

You can select from three different cleaning modes, each optimized for different floor types. Dyson’s ball technology allows you to easily navigate around furniture and corners, picking up hair, dust and dirt as you go.

Bissell is known for its pet-friendly vacuums. Every Bissell purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which works to save homeless pets. The Bissell 2252 CleanView vacuum has a triple-action brush roll that removes embedded pet hair from all corners of your home.

When you need an ultra-affordable vacuum, the Eureka PowerSpeed vacuum is under $100. It weighs just 10 pounds, so it’s easy to maneuver. It also includes a pet turbo tool and an upholstery tool that can eliminate pet hair from all your furniture and floors. Instead of relying on bags, you get washable filters, making the Eureka PowerSpeed easy to maintain.