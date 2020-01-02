Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World War Two
Published

World War II explosives found with metal detector boy got for Christmas

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Now that's a Christmas gift for the ages.

A 7-year-old boy in Scotland discovered the remains of World War II explosives on a beach in the Scottish Highlands, courtesy of the metal detector he got for Christmas, British news agency SWNS reports.

Patrick McAlindon found the grenade remains just 15 minutes after being on the beach at Loch Morlich, shortly after he opened the present and started playing with it. On vacation along with his parents, Ana and Andrew, older brother Daniel and younger sister Lana, Patrick said he was amazed by what he had found.

Seven-year-old Patrick McAlindon with a sign from a crate of incendiary bombs he found on a beach at Loch Morlich in the Scottish Highlands on Christmas Day. After just 15 minutes of scanning the beach at Loch Morlich Patrick was stunned when his new gadget showed an “off the scale” reading. (Credit: SWNS)

Seven-year-old Patrick McAlindon with a sign from a crate of incendiary bombs he found on a beach at Loch Morlich in the Scottish Highlands on Christmas Day. After just 15 minutes of scanning the beach at Loch Morlich Patrick was stunned when his new gadget showed an “off the scale” reading. (Credit: SWNS)

RARE WORLD WAR II 'ESCAPE KITS' SOLD AT AUCTION

“The metal detector almost went off the scale," Patrick said in comments obtained by SWNS. “I was really shocked, I thought it was gold or something."

“We started digging then two minutes later we found the sign," he added. “I was really surprised and shocked when I saw ‘bomb.' I was a bit scared at first because I thought there were grenades under there.”

In addition to the grenade remains, he found discarded crates and a bomb warning sign, believed to be where Allied Norwegian soldiers trained.

Bits of wood from the bomb crates, metal hinges and glass bottle caps from the bombs of incendiary bombs found on a beach at Loch Morlich. (Credit: SWNS)

Bits of wood from the bomb crates, metal hinges and glass bottle caps from the bombs of incendiary bombs found on a beach at Loch Morlich. (Credit: SWNS)

Upon finding the historic items, the family called the police and were put in touch with bomb disposal experts. After they were told there was no risk to them, the McAlindon family kept sweeping the beach, even as the dig attracted hoards of onlookers.

SECRET IDENTITY OF FOURTH SOVIET SPY WHO STOLE US ATOMIC BOMB SECRETS FINALLY REVEALED

Ana said that Patrick is looking forward to making more discoveries and is eager to tell his classmates at school what he found while on vacation.

“Patrick loves history. He doesn’t watch cartoons anymore, just the Discovery Channel and history documentaries," Ana added. “He wants to find gold next.”

Bits of wood from the bomb crates, metal hinges and glass bottle caps from the bombs of incendiary bombs found on a beach at Loch Morlich. (Credit: SWNS)

Bits of wood from the bomb crates, metal hinges and glass bottle caps from the bombs of incendiary bombs found on a beach at Loch Morlich. (Credit: SWNS)

In November, three children in Germany fished World War II ammunition from a pond using a "strong magnet," according to local police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia