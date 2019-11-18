Expand / Collapse search
World War Two
Published

Rare World War II 'escape kits' sold at auction

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
A rare collection of "escape kits" from World War II POWs that included hidden maps, a pencil with a dagger inside and a shaving razor blade have been sold at auction.

The secret devices were made for and built by British prisoners in an effort to help them evade capture and get out of detention camps, SWNS reports. The items sold for $486 (375 British pounds) at an auction held by East Bristol Auctions in Hanham, Bristol, the news agency added.

The blue pencil, which has Royal Sovereign designs on it and sports a metal spike dagger inside, sold for $77, or 60 British pounds. The shaving razor blade, stemming from the Kleen brand, is actually a compass. It also has a magnetized blade that will point true north when placed in water.

A rare original WWII Second World War SOE Special Operations Executive 'Escape &amp; Evade' secret dagger pencil. It is a normal 'Royal Sovereign No.107' blue pencil but it has a secret large, metal spike dagger inside. (Credit: SWNS)

The razor sold for $65 or 50 British pounds at auction.

A rare WWII Second World War 1945 dated British SOE ( Special Operations Executive ) Escape &amp; Evade razor, with a compass razor blade. The blade made by Kleen, and still present within its original paper envelope. (Credit: SWNS)

A collection of four double-sided World War II Royal Air Force pilot maps on silk were also sold at auction for $84, or 65 British pounds. It includes maps of Istanbul, Batumi, Al-Jawf, and Ankara, all four of which are marked 'restricted," SWNS added.

A rare collection of 4 original vintage WWII Escape &amp; Evade RAF Pilot / Officer's maps on silk. Includes maps of Istanbul, Batumi, Al-Jawf, and Ankara. Each is double-sided and all are marked "restricted." (Credit: SWNS)

The British news agency also noted that an original Kelton wristwatch, which hid a compass on the back of its face, sold for $259, or 200 British pounds.

(Credit: SWNS)

