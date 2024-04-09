Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Solar Eclipse

If you missed the fun, look out for these upcoming total solar eclipses

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in September

Associated Press
Published
close
Millions flock to see total solar eclipse Video

Millions flock to see total solar eclipse

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt has the latest on the stunning natural phenomenon on 'Special Report.'

Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.

Here's what to know about upcoming solar spectacles:

When is the next total solar eclipse?

Total solar eclipses happen about every year or two or three, due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. They can occur anywhere across the globe, usually in remote areas like the South Pacific.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: PHOTOS OF GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS IN THEIR PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR

Save the date: The next full solar eclipse, in 2026, will pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

When will the next totality be visible from the U.S.?

The next U.S. taste of totality comes in 2033 when an eclipse brushes Alaska and Russia. And in 2044, one will cross Greenland and western Canada, touching swaths of North Dakota and Montana.

An eclipse on the scale of Monday's event won't happen again until Aug. 12, 2045.

Solar eclipse seen from Saddleback Mountain near Rangeley, Maine

The moon covers most of the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain on April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"But it will be pretty spectacular," said Mary Urquhart, a planetary scientist at the University of Texas at Dallas. "It’s going to go coast to coast."

That eclipse will first greet viewers in Northern California, slicing through Utah, Colorado and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What are other celestial events besides solar eclipses?

You can reuse eclipse glasses to look for sunspots — dark, planet-sized spots that appear on the sun due to tangled magnetic fields.

A partial lunar eclipse in September will be visible over Europe and much of Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several meteor showers and supermoons will also grace the skies through 2024, as they do every year.

Space enthusiasts can also visit a local planetarium or science center. The planetarium at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, will stay open the weekend after the eclipse to offer themed shows and a guided sunset meditation.

"People will want to come back, and want to learn more," said director Dayna Thompson.