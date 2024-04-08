Move Back
Solar eclipse 2024: Photos of good boys and girls in their protective eyewear
Dogs around the U.S. wore solar eclipse sunglasses on Monday to shield their eyes from the phenomenon. They enjoyed time outside with their families.
- Kicking things off with Boone on his birthday, which just so happened to fall on the same day as the solar eclipse this year. He was not only wearing his protective eye gear but also, a celebration tie in honor of himself. Happy birthday, Boone!read more
- Brantley is a lab hound mix from Concord, Ohio. He was outside being a good boy while fireworks went off around him. He celebrated the phenomenon with his whole family on Monday.read more
- Rhodes is the newest member of the Boss family. He hails from Tampa and was not only soaking up the eclipse, but the Florida sunshine, too, on his stroller walk with dad, Jeffrey.read more
- Cooper, left, and Baker, right, are best friends and brothers. Cooper was scared of the fireworks the neighbors shot off on Monday, but Baker kept him company the whole time.read more
- Sweet Sadie is recovering from recent surgery. She is strong and beautiful on her three legs and enjoyed the nice weather break for the solar eclipse in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.read more
- Mazey is from Morgantown, West Virginia, and she was all smiles ahead of watching the solar eclipse with her dad, Ty, on Monday. Country roads, take her straight to bed after the events of the day.read more
- Motown, from Lakewood, Ohio, is eight months old. He already loves his work-from-home lifestyle that enabled him to enjoy solar eclipse day with his mom, Samantha. He was not working hard nor hardly working on Monday.read more
- Dax enjoyed the solar eclipse with one eye and kept a close watch on his future sister, Mila, with the other. His mom and dad, Taylor and Gino, are expecting their first baby this summer. Congrats, big brother, Dax!read more
- Russell is a puppy from Mayfield, Ohio, and is much too cool for solar eclipse glasses. He required a lot of treats in order to stand the slightest bit still for these photographs taken by his mom, Maria.read more
- Cinco and Lola are brother and sister, though Lola is only eight weeks old, so a new addition to the family. She slept through the solar eclipse while Cinco enjoyed the family festivities.read more
- Finley used the solar eclipse to relax outside with his family. His parents, Carley and Timmy, welcomed twins into the family on Easter Sunday, so he enjoyed all the attention he got in his cool eclipse glasses.read more
- Sydney and Kion are a brother and sister duo from Concord, Ohio. The pair were so well-behaved in their glasses that they helped the kids feel more comfortable in theirs, too. Not all superheroes wear capes – some rock solar eclipse shades.read more
