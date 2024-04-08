Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    Solar eclipse 2024: Photos of good boys and girls in their protective eyewear

    Dogs around the U.S. wore solar eclipse sunglasses on Monday to shield their eyes from the phenomenon. They enjoyed time outside with their families.

    Start Slideshow
  • Boone, dog from Mentor, Ohio
    Kicking things off with Boone on his birthday, which just so happened to fall on the same day as the solar eclipse this year. He was not only wearing his protective eye gear but also, a celebration tie in honor of himself. Happy birthday, Boone!
    read more
    Tim Dragmen / Fox News
  • Brantley, dog from Ohio
    Brantley is a lab hound mix from Concord, Ohio. He was outside being a good boy while fireworks went off around him. He celebrated the phenomenon with his whole family on Monday.
    read more
    Carolyn Bondra / Fox News
  • Rhodes, dog from Tampa
    Rhodes is the newest member of the Boss family. He hails from Tampa and was not only soaking up the eclipse, but the Florida sunshine, too, on his stroller walk with dad, Jeffrey.
    read more
    Jeffrey and Cathy Boss / Fox News
  • Cooper and Baker
    Cooper, left, and Baker, right, are best friends and brothers. Cooper was scared of the fireworks the neighbors shot off on Monday, but Baker kept him company the whole time.
    read more
    Lexi Applebee / Fox News
  • Sadie, from Cleveland
    Sweet Sadie is recovering from recent surgery. She is strong and beautiful on her three legs and enjoyed the nice weather break for the solar eclipse in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.
    read more
    Nicole Romanini / Fox News
  • Mazey, Morgantown
    Mazey is from Morgantown, West Virginia, and she was all smiles ahead of watching the solar eclipse with her dad, Ty, on Monday. Country roads, take her straight to bed after the events of the day.
    read more
    Ty Mayfield / Fox News
  • Motown, from Lakewood
    Motown, from Lakewood, Ohio, is eight months old. He already loves his work-from-home lifestyle that enabled him to enjoy solar eclipse day with his mom, Samantha. He was not working hard nor hardly working on Monday.
    read more
    Samantha Vance / Fox News
  • Dax from Cleveland
    Dax enjoyed the solar eclipse with one eye and kept a close watch on his future sister, Mila, with the other. His mom and dad, Taylor and Gino, are expecting their first baby this summer. Congrats, big brother, Dax!
    read more
    Taylor Notarian / Fox News
  • Russell, from Mayfield
    Russell is a puppy from Mayfield, Ohio, and is much too cool for solar eclipse glasses. He required a lot of treats in order to stand the slightest bit still for these photographs taken by his mom, Maria.
    read more
    Maria Revello / Fox News
  • Cinco and Lola
    Cinco and Lola are brother and sister, though Lola is only eight weeks old, so a new addition to the family. She slept through the solar eclipse while Cinco enjoyed the family festivities.
    read more
    Jeanie Hall / Fox News
  • Finley, Chagrin Falls dog
    Finley used the solar eclipse to relax outside with his family. His parents, Carley and Timmy, welcomed twins into the family on Easter Sunday, so he enjoyed all the attention he got in his cool eclipse glasses.
    read more
    Carly Porter / Fox News
  • Zion and Sydney
    Sydney and Kion are a brother and sister duo from Concord, Ohio. The pair were so well-behaved in their glasses that they helped the kids feel more comfortable in theirs, too. Not all superheroes wear capes – some rock solar eclipse shades.
    read more
    Alexa Bondra / Fox News
  • Published
    12 Images

    Solar eclipse 2024: Photos of good boys and girls in their protective eyewear

    Dogs around the U.S. wore solar eclipse sunglasses on Monday to shield their eyes from the phenomenon. They enjoyed time outside with their families.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Solar eclipse 2024: Photos of good boys and girls in their protective eyewear
  • Boone, dog from Mentor, Ohio
  • Brantley, dog from Ohio
  • Rhodes, dog from Tampa
  • Cooper and Baker
  • Sadie, from Cleveland
  • Mazey, Morgantown
  • Motown, from Lakewood
  • Dax from Cleveland
  • Russell, from Mayfield
  • Cinco and Lola
  • Finley, Chagrin Falls dog
  • Zion and Sydney
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12