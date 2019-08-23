Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond during visit to Arkansas park

A Texas woman found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond in a rock pile at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas last week

Miranda Hollingshead, of Bogata, was planning on picking up a transmission for her car on Aug. 16. But with her siblings in town and wanting to do something fun, she decided to take them diamond hunting.

It was her first trip to the park, which is located in Murfreesboro, about 100 miles away from her home.

“I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks,” Hollingsworth, 27, told ArkansasStateParks.com.

The park allows visitors to search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source and what visitors find, they can keep. Park officials say Hollingshead's find was the biggest yellow diamond found there in six years, and the biggest diamond of any color found since 2017.

“Every diamond found at the park is beautiful in its own way, and this one is certainly no exception. It’s about the size of a pencil eraser, with a light yellow color and a sparkling, metallic luster,” park interpreter Waymon Cox said.

Hollingshead said she plans to have the diamond mounted on a ring, WTVC reported.

About a month ago, a vacationing teacher from Nebraska showed up at the park and found a 2.12-carat brown diamond.