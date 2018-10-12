South Carolina woman says crawfish were ‘crawling all over the yard’ after Tropical Storm Michael

Tropical Storm Michael left a South Carolina woman with a very unusual infestation Thursday.

Peggy Breeland, who lives in a home on Lake Murray near Columbia, told The State more than three dozen crawfish were "crawling all over" her yard after the storm swept through the region.

HURRICANE MICHAEL UNLEASHED ‘WIDESPREAD CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE’ AT TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, OFFICIALS SAY

“I was amazed,” she said, noting her husband was the first to spot the crawfish that morning while taking the couple’s dog on a walk. “Oh my gosh, they were everywhere. They were in the side yard, the front yard, the backyard. I was totally shocked.”

Breeland took to Facebook to share photos and a video of the crustaceans.

“Attack of the crawfish on Lake Murray! Crazy!” she captioned the video.

Eventually, Breeland said the crawfish “marched” themselves back into nearby Lake Murray, though a few attempted to make a home in the garage before they were removed.

“We joked about cooking them. I’m a big seafood eater, but I never took to the taste of crawfish,” Breeland said. “After the next storm we have, maybe we’ll give it a try. But they’re not hurting us, so we’re trying to leave them be.”

"I was totally shocked." — Preggy Breeland, referring to the crawfish in her yard

FLORIDA INMATES VOLUNTEER TO CLEAR HURRICANE MICHAEL DEBRIS

It’s not unusual for some animals to be displaced during a tropical storm or hurricane, such as snakes and fire ants.

Peggy Breeland was not immediately available for additional comment when Fox News contacted her Friday.