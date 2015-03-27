Shuttle Launch Delayed Until at Least May 10, NASA Says

NASA says the next-to-last space shuttle launch is off for at least another week.

Friday's launch attempt was scuttled by a bad fuse box aboard the shuttle Endeavour. NASA managers met Monday and decided they needed more time to replace and test the fuse box.

They said Endeavour won't launch before May 10.

Endeavour is making its final voyage before NASA ends the program with one last flight this summer.

Endeavour's commander, Mark Kelly, is married to Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. The wounded Arizona congresswoman traveled to Kennedy Space Center last week but returned to a Houston rehabilitation hospital when the launch was called off. A spokesman says she'll return for the next try.