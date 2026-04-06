Nutella capitalizes on greatest free advertising moment in history on NASA Moon mission

Nutella is capitalizing on what internet users are calling the greatest free advertising moment in history.

A tub of the beloved chocolate-hazelnut spread has achieved liftoff — not just into space, but straight into viral fame.

The scene unfolded aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission, where a tub of Nutella casually floated out of the spacecraft’s kitchen like it had a call time and a lighting crew. In zero gravity, the jar drifted, turned, and practically posed — label-forward, perfectly framed — delivering a product shot so pristine it looked storyboarded.

Within hours, the clip rocketed across social media, with users marveling at what many say no marketing team on Earth could ever replicate.

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"The greatest free advert in history," one user joked.

"Nutella may have just got the greatest ad… ALL FOR FREE!" another account quipped.

Another commented: "Nutella just got the most bada-- free ad in maybe human history."

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The clip caught the attention of Nutella’s marketing team. The brand shared video of the delicious advertising accident, writing: "Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights." It included spaceship and heart emojis in the post that’s been viewed nearly 200,000 times as of Monday evening.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center got in on the fun, writing in a post on X: "Enjoying sweet treats while our Artemis crew takes sweet photos of the Moon!"

The jar of chocolatey comfort’s primetime showcase happened about four minutes before the Artemis II crew made history Monday, surpassing Apollo 13’s 1970 distance record of 248,655 miles from Earth.

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The Artemis II crew safely regained contact with mission control after a planned 40-minute communications blackout as their Orion spacecraft passed behind the Moon’s far side on Monday.

During the blackout, the astronauts became the most isolated humans in history, while also making their closest approach to the Moon at roughly 4,057 miles above its surface.

After reestablishing contact around 7:25 p.m. ET, the mission continued with another historic moment: astronauts observed a rare solar eclipse from near the Moon, capturing images of the Sun’s corona and multiple planets during the flyby.

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It will now take four days for the crew to return home to Earth. The capsule will aim for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego on April 10, nine days after its Florida launch.

The crew is made up of four astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nutella's parent company, Ferrero, for comment but has not yet heard back.