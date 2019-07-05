Shark-attack victim, 17, celebrates with friends, family after return from hospital

Seventeen-year-old Paige Winter can still smile after an ordeal with a shark that put her in a hospital for a month.

The North Carolina teen was seen in a Facebook post, celebrating Wednesday at the restaurant where she had been working before the June 2 attack.

Photos show her using a walker, wearing a prosthetic left leg and bandages on both of her surgically repaired hands.

NORTH CAROLINA SHARK ATTACK VICTIM WHO HAD LEG AMPUTATED SAYS MARINE LIFE 'ARE STILL GOOD PEOPLE'

“I’m not going to say that it was worth it, but I am going to say that I am beyond happy and this is like almost surreal to be here with everybody again,” Paige told New Bern, N.C.’s WCTI-TV.

Just days after the attack, the teen reportedly underwent surgery on her hands for 14 hours.

The attack occurred off Fort Macon State Park. Paige was freed from the shark’s jaws when her father, Charlie Winter, came to her aid and started punching the creature until it let go of his daughter.

“Thank God our son was with her,” Paige’s grandmother, Janet Winter, said after the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hospital officials said Paige remained a supporter of marine life despite what happened to her.

She has also appeared to maintain a positive attitude throughout her recovery.

"I will continue to stay positive,” she said at one point, “and be thankful that it was not worse.”