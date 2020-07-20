Wild seal goes viral after photos show it begging for fish in England

That's one way to get attention.

A wild seal was spotted off the coast of England begging tourists for food, British news agency SWNS reports.

The seal, known as Ronnie by locals, has spent the better part of the past week hanging near the small naval port at Dartmouth, Devon, England.

In the pictures, the seal is seen picking its head above the water as it goes toward the shore. It's also seen waiting for fishermen to throw it some fish in hopes of getting a snack or two.

The River Dart is home to a high number of animals, including birds, dolphins, oysters and seals, according to a Dartmouth-centric tourist website.

The seals hang out at several points in Dartmouth, looking for a place to catch fish, relax and "sunbathe," the website adds.

A grey seal swam up to an NHS doctor and patted him on his head near the Farne Islands during October 2019, Fox News recently reported.

