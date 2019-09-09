Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spaceflight
Published

Russia’s life-sized humanoid robot has returned safely to Earth

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Russian Soyuz capsule containing a humanoid robot returned safely to Earth Friday.

In a blog post, NASA reported that the uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying the life-sized robot “is safely back on Earth,” after parachuting to a landing in Kazakhstan at 5:32 p.m. EDT Friday.

RUSSIAN LIFE-SIZED ROBOT LAUNCHED ON MISSION TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency tweeted footage of the capsule parachuting back to Earth.

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency sent the robot on a mission to the International Space Station on Aug. 22.

WATCH NASA'S 7-FOOT MARS 2020 ROBOTIC ARM PERFORM 'BICEP CURL'

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the robot is seen before being loaded into the Soyuz capsule.

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the robot is seen before being loaded into the Soyuz capsule. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

The anthropomorphic robot, Skybot F-850, is part of the space agency’s tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the current vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Space.com reports that Skybot F-850 is one of the newest versions of Russia’s FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object) space robots.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers