Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spaceflight
Published

Russian life-sized robot launched on mission to the International Space Station

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has sent a life-size humanoid robot on a mission to the International Space Station.

The anthropomorphic robot, Skybot F-850, is part of the space agency’s tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the current vehicle.

WATCH NASA'S 7-FOOT MARS 2020 ROBOTIC ARM PERFORM 'BICEP CURL'

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the robot is seen before being loaded into the Soyuz capsule.

In this photo taken on Friday, July 26, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the robot is seen before being loaded into the Soyuz capsule. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

The Soyuz capsule, which typically carries a space crew, blasted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan early on Thursday. The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket, which has only been used to launch unmanned vehicles. The new booster rocket is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG rocket next year.

The spacecraft carrying Skybot F-850  is expected to dock with the orbiting space lab on Aug. 24, according to Roscosmos.

ROCKY 'STAR WARS' EXOPLANET WITH THREE SUNS DISCOVERED

Space.com reports that Skybot F-850 is one of the newest versions of Russia’s FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object) space robots.

The robot has been getting attention on social media.

INDIA EYES MOON LANDING AS CHANDRAYAAN-2 SPACECRAFT ENTERS LUNAR ORBIT

“Well done #SkybotF850 May The Force be with you,” tweeted NASA Watch, with a GIF of a dancing C-3PO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skybot F-850, which was in the commander's seat, holding a small Russian flag in its right hand, sent out a tweet shortly after the orbiting saying that the first part of onboard tests went as planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers