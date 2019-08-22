Russian life-sized robot launched on mission to the International Space Station

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has sent a life-size humanoid robot on a mission to the International Space Station.

The anthropomorphic robot, Skybot F-850, is part of the space agency’s tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the current vehicle.

WATCH NASA'S 7-FOOT MARS 2020 ROBOTIC ARM PERFORM 'BICEP CURL'

The Soyuz capsule, which typically carries a space crew, blasted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan early on Thursday. The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket, which has only been used to launch unmanned vehicles. The new booster rocket is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG rocket next year.

The spacecraft carrying Skybot F-850 is expected to dock with the orbiting space lab on Aug. 24, according to Roscosmos.

ROCKY 'STAR WARS' EXOPLANET WITH THREE SUNS DISCOVERED

Space.com reports that Skybot F-850 is one of the newest versions of Russia’s FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object) space robots.

The robot has been getting attention on social media.

INDIA EYES MOON LANDING AS CHANDRAYAAN-2 SPACECRAFT ENTERS LUNAR ORBIT

“Well done #SkybotF850 May The Force be with you,” tweeted NASA Watch, with a GIF of a dancing C-3PO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skybot F-850, which was in the commander's seat, holding a small Russian flag in its right hand, sent out a tweet shortly after the orbiting saying that the first part of onboard tests went as planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers