Rare calico lobster found at Maryland market, donated to aquarium

The life of a rare calico lobster was spared last month when a seafood market owner in Maryland thought it was "special" — but it was much more special than they thought.

The lobster, discovered by the owner of Ocean City Seafood in East Silver Spring on Dec. 21, is a calico. The odds of finding such a crustacean, according to the University of Maine's Lobster Institute, are around one in 30 million.

But, according to a press release posted to the business' Facebook page on Saturday, the owner said they just "wanted to let [the lobster] live out its life in a tank in his shop rather than become someone's dinner."

The rare critter, named for its mottled orange and black shell, was named Eve and was placed inside a separate area intended to "keep her safe."

Despite a barrier, other lobsters in the tank apparently "broke down the divider and have been huddled around Eve, protecting her, ever since."

When the shop's owner learned just how rare "Eve" is, they reached out to the Baltimore Aquarium, which plans to be homing her temporarily, before she's relocated permanently to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

